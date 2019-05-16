Hafeez Sheikh questions stagnant export rate in meeting with traders

KARACHi: Hafeez Sheikh in a meeting with the traders of Pakistan questioned the lack of growth in export sector for past 5 years, ARY News reported.

Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Hafeez Sheikh who is in Karachi today, Thursday held a meeting with the businessmen and traders of the country where things got a little heated.

Hafeez Sheikh admonished traders when they asked for added benefits, he said that the traders had failed to register growth in the export sector.

“How much growth should I expect If I grant the benefits?” Inquired the chief financial advisor.

The attendees remained silent on the inquiry.

The traders and businessmen opined that the increasing rates of dollar against the PKR have hampered growth rates of export items.

“Export rates are dependent upon the imports,” rebutted the traders.

To this Sheikh replied that the state was not responsible for the fluctuating rates of the dollar, “controlling and maintaining the dollar rate is State Bank’s responsibility,” said the financial advisor in closing.

