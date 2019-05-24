Hafeez Shaikh urges US businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here on Friday urged the Unit States (US) businessmen to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

Talking to the US ambassador Paul W. Jones, Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad, Hafeez Shaikh said that Pakistan offered friendly environment for investment and US businessmen should benefit of these investment opportunities.

He said that Pakistan had a long history of relationship with the US and both sides were required to further promote linkages between the people of the two countries.

Shaikh reiterated that economic and commercial relations between the two countries needed to be further strengthened.

Both the leaders agreed to further expand the scope of cooperation for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

The adviser briefed the envoy about the steps being taken by the government for macroeconomic stabilization and putting the economy on a sound footing.

He also appraised the US envoy about the measures being taken by the government with reference to its international commitment on FATF.

