Show-cause notice should be served to PDM’s head: JUI’s Hafiz Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed has slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership and said the opposition alliance has failed in its ‘show’ and ’cause’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed said that a show-cause notice should be served to the exhibitory head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over the failure.

He was of the view that the opposition leadership destroyed the unity of the political alliance by putting the blame on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP). Ahmed added that the remaining PDM parties should decide for resignations from the assemblies and long march now.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed criticised that the secret plan of an electoral alliance between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has dented the political alliance of the opposition parties.

The JUI leader predicted that the release orders of Hamza Shehbaz have signalled a new political alignment in the country after the PDM cause was dented through contesting by-elections and Senate polls.

On December 25 last year, the Disciplinary Committee of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had expelled four members of the party, over violation of party discipline.

Basic membership of the JUI-F leaders namely Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Shujaul Mulk had been ended.

The decision had been unanimously taken by the committee members Agha Ayub Shah, Maulana Abdul Wasay and Maulana Abdul Hakeem. Notification in this regard will be issued soon, the sources added.

