PDM has forced Fazlur Rehman into quarantine, Hafiz Hussain says

PESHAWAR: The disgruntled Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed said Wednesday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) situation has forced Maulana Fazlur Rehman into a quarantine, ARY News reported.

The estranged politician, who was suspended from JUI-F by the party leadership late last year for his controversial remarks against Rehman’s ally Nawaz Sharif, said there’s a mystery behind why both Rahman and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz are keeping silent.

Suggesting that the failure of PDM was part of some bigger London plan, Ahmed said Nawaz Sharif only used PDM to get exonerated from all the running cases against him.

I had told Rehman to not side with any corrupt crocodiles of the country pitted against each other, Ahmed said.

He added that since Nawaz Sharif is absconding from the court cases against him, he has been using us to do his politics.

READ: ANP, JUI-F announce support for PML-N in NA-249 by-poll

Separately today from Karachi, Awami National Party (ANP) announced the withdrawal of its candidate in the upcoming NA-249 Karachi by-poll in support of PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail.

The ANP had fielded Haji Aurangzeb Khan Buneri, but the party withdrew his candidacy after talks with the PML-N.

The development comes a day after Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday announced parting ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after the former was served a show-cause notice over supporting PPP in the appointment of opposition leader in Senate.

Comments

comments