Hafiz Hussain reveals reasons behind Nawaz’s departure from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Recently expelled Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed on Sunday claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad on the condition that he would let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government complete its five-year term, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, without taking the names of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said that the two major opposition parties had used JUI-F for their personal goals during the “Azadi March” in 2019.

“As a result of the Azadi March, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reached in London”, he added

In order to allow Nawaz Sharif to fly abroad, a drama had been staged in the country pertaining to the health of the PML-N leader, said Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

Talking about PPP’s monopoly, the expelled JUI-F leader said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vetoed the decisions taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and compelled all the member parties to accept his personal decision.

He also criticized the leadership of PDM for taking a U-turn over the issue of en masse resignations.

Earlier on December 22, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed had said that he had never spoken against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif or Maulana Fazlur Rehman instead he spoke against the former’s narrative against Pakistan Army.

“Even the speeches of Nawaz Sharif were against the narrative of the PDM,” he had said while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Reporters, and added, “Not only I but the entire JUI-F disagrees with the PML-N supremo’s speeches against the armed forces.”

