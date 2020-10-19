Opposition parties joining hands to get rid of corruption cases: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamat e Islami Karachi head Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said on Monday the opposition parties using All Parties Conference (APC) platform are struggling to rid themselves of their own cases instead of redressing solutions for the people, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in the wake of Karachi Referendum it organized, the Karachi chapter president of JI said demands and grievances of the people need to be forcefully voiced. Rehman said the situation of Karachi is deteriorating now and the City of Muhammad Ali Jinnah has been rendered forlorn and helpless.

Rehman claimed that none amongst the political parties owns Karachi and its issues, and pointed that even the APC -referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement power show in the metropolis the other day- did not bother to enlist grievances of Karachi people.

READ: Journalist beaten up for covering participants leaving PDM Karachi rally

He said the opposition is organizing power-shows just to flex its muscle and get its court cases scrapped, and not to address the problems of the citizenry. He lamented that the grievances of Karachi people were not discussed at all.

The Jamat e Islami leader also expressed anger and disappointment with the incumbent government, noting that it has been in power into the second year and has yet to deliver anything at all. He said despite having won seats from Karachi, the government has made itself scarce for the people.

JI Karachi emir Hafiz Naeem said the party that boasted itself to represent the metropolis, Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P), too, has been silent on Karachi’s predicaments.

Comments

comments