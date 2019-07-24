Hafiz Saeed’s judicial remand extended for 14 days

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed for 14 days, ARY News reported.

The JuD chief was presented before the Gujranwala’s ATC after his 7-day judicial remand expired today.

The court directed the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials to submit challan of the case against Hafiz Saeed within 14 days.

According to the CTD, JuD chief is booked in the case of illegally collecting funds.

On July 17, the Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab had arrested Hafiz Saeed under the National Action Plan (NAP).

Sources within the CTD said the JuD chief was taken into custody when he was traveling to Gujranwala from Lahore.

Talking to ARY News, Punjab Chief Minister’s spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill shunning the impression of any foreign pressure over the arrest had termed the matter an internal matter of Pakistan and said Hafiz Saeed would face cases registered against him.

Born in 1948, Hafiz Saeed along with his family started migrating from East Punjab and reached Pakistan in around four months in the autumn of 1947.

His family lost 36 of its members when migrating from Hisar, Haryana (erstwhile Punjab) to Lahore during the Partition of India.

Saeed holds two master’s degrees from the University of Punjab and a specialization in Islamic Studies and Arabic Language from King Saud University.

