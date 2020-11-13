MQM-P leader Haider Abbas Rizvi visits party office after years

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Haider Abbas Rizvi visited on Friday the party office after over two years since he made his departure from the country, ARY News reported.

Former Member of National Assembly from Karachi Haider Abbas Rizvi called upon party leaders in his visit today to the party hub in Bahadurabad.

Rizvi stopped by the party’s media cell and met with party workers present in the office.

READ: Haider Abbas Rizvi of MQM-P returns to Karachi after two years

Rizvi landed in Islamabad earlier in November and then moved to Karachi after two years since he had left Pakistan for reasons yet to be disclosed.

The sources in MQM-P confirmed to ARY News the party leader who held key posts in the party has returned from two-year hiatus, however, it was not yet confirmed whether he would participate in the political affairs actively or that what his next political move might be.

According to sources then, Rizvi arrived in Karachi to visit his ailing mother who suffers from lung disease.

Comments

comments