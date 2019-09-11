Minister hails Saudi decision regarding withdrawal of repeat Umrah fee  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri here on Thursday welcomed the Saudi Arabia’s decision regarding withdrawal of fee of 2000 riyals on performing repeat Umra, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement on Wednesday, Qadri said the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umra has officially informed Pakistan about this announcement which is a welcoming step.

He said that Pakistani people appreciate and welcome the Saudi announcement.

Read More: Saudi Arabia cancels repeat Umrah fees for pilgrims

Earlier on September 9, the Saudi government had issued a royal decree restructuring visit, Haj and transit visas, cancelling repeat Umrah fees.

Intending pilgrims will not have to pay any visa fees on a second Umrah in a year. The Saudi minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr Mohammad Salih Bentin, had thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for issuing a royal decree restructuring visit, Haj and transit visas, including the cancellation of repeat Umrah fees.

“The royal decree is part of the leadership’s keenness to facilitate the arrival of Muslims from all over the world to perform Hajj and Umrah,” he had said.

Comments

comments