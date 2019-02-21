Fifth death anniversary of Haji Abdul Razzak Yaqoob, founding chairman of ARY Group is being marked today across the world.

Mr Yaqoob was born in the Indian state of Gujrat in 1944. He started his business with a small capital, which soon turned into a vast group of companies with his dedication, hard work and broad vision.

He founded the ARY Group in 1972, under whose umbrella operates ARY Gold and ARY Digital Network.

But Mr Yaqoob was most notable for his humanitarian values which he always kept above everything. He was a famed social worker and a philanthropist who founded Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Welfare Trust International and Ehsaas Trust International.

Both the organisations have received international acclaim for their welfare work, which is carried out in line with the humanitarian vision of Mr Yaqoob.

He is also credited with Pakistan’s first religious TV channel, QTV, which started its broadcast in 2003. The round-the-clock broadcast of the TV channel is aimed at spreading the peaceful message of Islam throughout the world.

Mr Yaqoob’s entrepreneurship opened the doors of employment for thousands of people whereas his welfare activities kindled hope for countless families.

With decades of commerce experience in his hands, Mr Yaqoob also advised the government on economic and trade policies.

In 2001, he founded the World Memon Organisation in Dubai, which aims at the uplift of the community regardless of wherever they may be living or their social status.

Mr Yaqoob received several national and international awards for his services for humanity and society.

Although he left this world on February 21, 2014, he continues to live in the hearts of the people through his selfless works and his passion for the betterment of the world.

