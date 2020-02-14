Hajj applications submission likely from Feb 24

ISLAMABAD: The submission of Hajj applications to the designated bank branches is most likely to start from February 24, according to official sources.

As per details, this year a total of 179,210 pilgrims would perform the sacred obligation of Haj including 60 per cent of them under government scheme and 40 per cent under the private scheme.

The government scheme Haj package has already been reduced to Rs480,000 and Rs470,000 for northern and southern regions respectively.

The applicants of over 70-year age should clearly tick at the quota column given in the application for ensuring automatic selection. The applicants, who had already applied in the last three years 2017, 2018 and 2019, should write application numbers of their last three Haj applications for ensuring automatic selection.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Feb 11 rejected an increase of 105 thousand rupees on annual Hajj package announced earlier by Minister for religious affairs.

According to sources privy to the development, Noorul Haq Qadri was adamant to increase the Hajj package prices citing an increase in fares by the government of Saudi Arabia.

The premier outrightly rejected the claim and said that he would not allow such exorbitant prices to be charged from Hajj applicants, sources revealed.

Prime minister directed the minister to only charge Hujjaj for the increased airfare and nothing else.

