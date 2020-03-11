Hajj balloting under government scheme tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Balloting of Hajj applications under government scheme will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at 4:00 pm in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri will perform the balloting, while all preparations have been finalised in this regard.

The results of balloting will be uploaded on the religious affairs ministry website.

The ministry asked the applicants to check their particulars on the website and get corrected the mistakes if any. The intending pilgrims have been advised to contact on these numbers 051-9205696 and 051-9216980-82 in case for any guidance and information.

According to the Hajj Policy 2020, initially, 179,210 Pakistanis were to perform the sacred religious obligation, including 107,526 under the Government Hajj Scheme and 71,684 through Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs).

It may be noted that a total of 1,49,330 Hajj applications were received from intending pilgrims by designated banks across the country under the government scheme.

This year, a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the sacred religious ceremony.

