ISLAMABAD: Saudi medical services during this year’s Hajj season have gone digital. New robots can now connect specialized doctors from Riyadh and Jeddah with patients during their pilgrimage in Mina and Makkah.

The robots are connected to 4G technology and will allow specialized doctors such as oncologists and cardiologists to provide remote assistance to patients on site in one of the 16 major hospitals serving pilgrims in the sacred sites of Mina, Muzdaliffa, and Arafat.

Read More: These celebrities are performing Hajj this year

Muslims from all over the world have begun to perform Hajj rituals from Friday (yesterday) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Radio Pakistan reported that over 1.8 million Muslims have arrived in Makkah to perform Hajj. A total of 200,000 pilgrims from Pakistan are also performing Hajj as per quota given by Saudi Arabia.

The arrival of pilgrims in Mina started tonight. They will remain there until Fajr morning tomorrow, the 9th Dhul Hijjah. Then the Hujjaj will proceed to the valley of Arafat and offer Duhr and Asr prayers. The Hajj sermon will be delivered at Masjid-e-Nimra in Arafat on the same day.

Read More: From London to Makkah: Tour de Hajj team gets a hearty welcome in Medina

The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), successfully concluded its pre-Hajj flight operations across the country on August 6.

According to PIA statistics, 82,300 Hajj pilgrims have safely reached Saudi Arabia through its 292 flights. The national flag-carrier has made history by facilitating Pakistani pilgrims without acquiring a single aircraft on lease for the flight operations.

PIA President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik said in his statement that the pilgrims were provided travel facilities from 10 spots this year which was a difficult task for the administrative.

Read More: PIA introduces discounted tickets up to 20 per cent

Malik announced that the post-Hajj flight operations for Hajj pilgrims will be commenced from August 17 which would be concluded on September 14.

Comments

comments