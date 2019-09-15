Hajj flight operations conclude with safe and sound return of all Hujjaj

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has successfully completed its post-hajj flight operations with millions saved in expenditures from the previous years, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pakistan’s national aircraft carrier has successfully wrapped up the Hajj flight operation completing the mammoth task of taking 200 thousand Pakistani’s to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and safely returning them to their homeland after the auspicious journey.

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) contrary to Hajj schemes and Hajj flights operated by the previous government’s did not take a single aircraft on lease to accommodate the sheer humanity that participated and was to transported back and forth from the holy lands of Mecca and Medina.

Previously, aircrafts were rented at 2500 dollar per hour to accommodate the transportation of the Hujjaj from and to Saudi Arabia.

The post-Hajj flight operation continued from Jeddah and Medina Airports to 10 Pakistani airports till the culmination today, September 15.

