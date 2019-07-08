First Hajj flight carrying 150 pilgrims takes off from Quetta

QUETTA: The first Hajj flight carrying 150 pilgrims took off from Quetta International Airport for Madina Munwwara on Sunday night, Radio Pakistan reported.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aftab Jahangir saw them off at Quetta Airport.

A total of 9950 pilgrims would be airlifted by 35 flights from Balochistan.

The Hajj flight operation from Quetta will continue till August 2.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony informed that 8,119 intending pilgrims under government Hajj Scheme have reached Madina Munawwara through 34 Hajj flights.

The pilgrims will stay in Madina Munawwara for eight days and then leave for Makkah Mukarma.

A spokesperson of the ministry said residences have been acquired in Markazia area, which is near to Haram Sharif.

As many as 4,316 more Pakistanis have been selected in the third round of balloting on July 2 to perform Hajj under the government Hajj scheme.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the successful intending Hajj pilgrims to deposit their dues in their respective banks by July 10.

