Repatriation of Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan continues

ISLAMABAD: Over 1,500 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Medina after performing Hajj, where they will stay for eight days to offer prayers in Prophet’s Mosque and visit shrine of the Holy Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him] to pay homage.

In-charge Medina departure, Rana Muhammad Nazim, while talking to Radio Pakistan, said that about 67,000 pilgrims have not yet visited Medina and they will be taken to that city in phases.

Read More: PIA’s post-Hajj operation begins, first flight lands at Karachi airport

He said all the Hujjaj will travel to Medina and Pakistan from Makkah by 6th of next month, except the ailing ones, who are admitted in hospitals. He said around four thousand pilgrims will move to Medina and Pakistan on daily basis and Hajj flight operation for repatriation of Pakistani pilgrims to their homeland will be concluded on 15th of the next month.

Earlier on August 18, A flight of a private airliner landed at the Lahore Airport carrying 207 Hajj pilgrims from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

The Hujjaj were warmly welcomed at the airport by the authorities of religious ministry.

Read More: Hajj rituals conclude in Makkah

Earlier, PIA’s first post-Hajj flight PK-8702 with 166 pilgrims on board landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi today. The flight was departed from Jeddah airport.

Sources had said that the post-Hajj flight operation will continue for a month to bring back over 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

Comments

comments