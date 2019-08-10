Over two million Hajj pilgrims in Maidan-e- Arafat

Over two million pilgrims are in Maidan-e- Arafat to perform the Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj Waqoof-e-Arafat on Saturday (today).

Pilgrims will listen to Hajj sermon delivered from Masjid-e-Nimra, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Hujjaj will then offer Zohar and Asr prayers together and stay at Arafat, spending the whole day in supplication praying for welfare of Ummah.

After Azaan-e-Maghrib, they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spend the night under open sky. From Muzdalifah, pilgrims will also collect pebbles to throw at Satin the next morning.

After offering Fajr Prayer at Muzdalifah, they will leave for Mina for remaining Hajj rituals.

Meanwhile, Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba was changed today at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah tul Mukkaramah.

The Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba, known as Qaswa is replaced on 9th Zilhaj every year on the day of Arafat.

The new Ghilaf has been prepared at a cost of seven million Saudi Riyals. It is made with 670 kilogram pure silk, 120 kilogram gold and 100 kilogram silver.

This ritual had started in the age of Hazrat Ismail AS and Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

