Hajj pilgrims satisfied with food quality, standard being served to them

Hajj pilgrims have expressed satisfaction over the quality and standard of food being served to them in Saudi Arabia.

Talking to Radio Pakistan in Makkah on Tuesday, the pilgrims lauded the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for ensuring quality and hygienic food.

They expressed satisfaction on the quality as well as quantity of the food.

Terming the food as a balanced diet, the pilgrims said the staff is also well mannered, courteous and cooperative when it serves food. However, some of the pilgrims demanded some change in the food taste.

A special team of Radio Pakistan visited kitchens of catering companies and observed that principles of hygiene are strictly followed while preparing, packaging, transportation, and distribution of food.

Meanwhile, Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said the standard of food is much better than previous years.

In a statement, he said comprehensive arrangements have been made to address complaints of the Hujjaj. He said food contracts have been given to new and well-reputed catering companies this year. He said no negligence regarding Hajj facilities, including food, will be tolerated.

Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said serving pilgrims is a noble deed and political parties should refrain from doing politics on this sacred cause.

Comments

comments