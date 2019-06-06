Hajj training to resume from second week of June

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced to resume countrywide Hajj training programmes for intending pilgrims of government Hajj scheme from second week of June, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to a spokes person of the ministry, the training programmes would continue till depature of the intending pilgrims for Hajj.

The training would be imparted with the help of modules, charts, maps, sketches, lectures and television to enable the intending pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals in the light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), he added.

Earlier on June 3, a second balloting for an additional Hajj quota under the government scheme had been held in Islamabad.

A total of 9,474 more pilgrims had been selected through transparent and computerised balloting. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri had performed the balloting.

Pakistan’s Hajj quota was increased from 1,84,210 to 200,000 pilgrims this year as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia agreed to give an additional quota of 15,790 pilgrims as a gift from Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman on a request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

