We are mulling to challenge removal of IGP Sindh, says Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI: Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has said we are mulling to file case against removal of IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to news men outside the Sindh High Court , Haleem Adil Sheikh said he has reached the SHC to hear a case related to IGP Sindh. “We are aggrieved party and stakeholders in the case.”

The PTI leader said no one would be allowed to throw IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam from his post and we will go to the last level in this context.

Commenting on the allegations against two Sindh Ministers Imtiaz Sheikh and Saeed Ghani, he said a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) should be formed to investigate the matter.

If the allegations are baseless, justice should be provided to the ministers, but if the allegations are proven right, the prompt action was needed.

The provincial cabinet during an urgent meeting, last week, had decided to appoint a new IGP to replace Dr Kaleem Imam over alleged failure in maintaining and improving law and order.

It also demanded action against him for allegedly exceeding his authority and making irresponsible statements.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had presided over the meeting, which was convened to discuss the single agenda regarding removal of the IG.

In Sept 2018, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam was appointed as the inspector general of Sindh police (PSP, BS-21).

