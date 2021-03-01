KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh and Pakistan People’s Party MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon traded barbs during the ongoing session of Sindh Assembly (SA), ARY News reported.

Taking the floor, Haleem Adil Sheikh welcomed the Supreme Court’s opinion on holding Senate elections on the open ballot and alleged that the opposition wants to keep the ballot secret so that they can carry on their buying and selling.

He said news of horse-trading in Sindh is being heard, if someone is selling his or her vote for money, its a shame.

The opposition leader said Khurram Sher Zaman’s statement was taken out of context.

Replying to Sheikh, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that important matters have been raised by the opposition leader and added that we all are bound to rules and regulations of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Read more: Chaos in Sindh Assembly as PTI, PPP members exchange barbs

Showing a video of Haleem Adil Sheikh displaying weapons during PS-88 Malir by-polls, he asked when did ECP say to display arms during the by-polls?

Sheikh was holding G3 during the by-polls on which he was arrested by ECP orders, Memon said.

The PTI leader replied he would tender his resignation if the allegation of carrying G3 in the constituency was proven right.

He accused the PPP MPA of directing the jail superintendent to keep disturbing him, however, Memon turned down the allegations and added that if he has to do something, he will do it openly.

