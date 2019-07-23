Haleem Adil Sheikh called upon to clarify incendiary comments made in viral-video

KARACHI: Chairperson of the Sindh Human Rights Commission has written to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stalwart, Haleem Adil Sheikh about some underhanded comments he made in a now viral video, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Justice (retd) Majida took notice of Sheikh’s incendiary comments made to mock an incident involving another PTI politician, Human Rights focal person for Sindh Iftikhar Lund.

The letter summons the politician over his comments and seeks clarification upon the matter.

The letter reads that a political query should be made in a humane and political manner rather than resorting to what the politician can be heard saying.

Haleem Adil Sheikh has been called to clarify his position on the matter on July 29, 11:30 a.m.

Earlier today, Polling for the by-election on NA-205 Ghotki constituency kicked-off.

The polling that begun 8 am in the morning will continue till 5 pm without any break.

Neck to neck contest is being expected between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar and Independent Candidate Ahmed Ali Mahar.

Both the candidates cast their votes and met with each other inside the polling station.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room in the ECP Secretariat to receive complaints regarding polling.

The control room would receive polling day complaints from 8 am to 6 pm at ECP, said a press release.

According to ECP, Complaints could be registered on telephone No.051-9218527 and Fax No.051-9205300.

Earlier the ECP had deferred by-election at NA-205-Ghotki from the scheduled date of July 18 to 23 July.

The ECP had delayed the election for five days due to a case challenging the candidacy of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar in Sindh High Court.

NA-205-Ghotki seat fell vacant due to the death of Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar on May 21 due to cardiac arrest.

