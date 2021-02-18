PTI Karachi chapter to stage protest outside press club over Haleem Adil’s arrest
KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) local leadership has Thursday announced staging sit-in tomorrow to register protest over not issuing production orders for their arrested opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh who was detained on terrorism charges, ARY News reported.
According to PTI general secretary Saeed Ahmed, the party shall hold a sit-in tomorrow (Friday) evening outside Karachi Press Club on the arrest of Sindh’s opposition leader and senior PTI leader.
They are blinded by their vindictiveness against PTI, Ahmed said.
Saeed said his party will not back down by the unjust treatment meted out to opposition by the Murad Ali Shah’s leadership.
It is pertinent to note the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refused earlier today issuing production orders for provincial opposition leader Sheikh, in connection with the upcoming Senate elections.
The matter of production orders for Haleem Adil Sheikh was forwarded to the country’s supreme electoral body by the Election Commission of Sindh, after a plea was submitted in Sindh Assembly secretariat.