PTI submits request for Haleem Adil’s production order

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday formally submitted a request in the Sindh Assembly seeking issuance of a production order for its leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PTI has urged the Sindh Assembly speaker to issue a production order for Leader of the Opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh in connection with the upcoming Senate elections.

Haleem Adil Sheikh is an “endorser” and his presence during the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by the party candidates for March 3 Senate elections was obligatory, read the application.

Read More: Haleem Adil Sheikh booked under terrorism charges: police

Earlier today, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh had been booked under terrorism charges.

According to police, a case on the complaint of the Sindh government had been registered at Memon Goth PS under terrorism charges, aerial firing and creating a disturbance against Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The PTI leader will be produced before an anti-terrorism court (ATC), said the police. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, had been arrested by police for violating the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid the voting process during PS-88 by-polls.

