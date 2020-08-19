Popular drama and film actress Ayesha Omar on Wednesday met the three children who talked to Ertugrul actor Engin Altan through video link.

The ‘Bulbulay’ actress shared their pictures on her Instagram profiles and described them as our very own Halime Sultans (another popular character from Ertugrul). The girls were dressed in the same fashion as the character from the popular Turkish series.

Ayesha Omar wrote that these girls are two of the three children whose wishes were fulfilled yesterday.

“They said they were over the moon (after talking to Engin Altan),” wrote Ayesha Omar.

It is pertinent to note here that ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul’ star Engin Altan Düzyatan had fulfilled wishes of three specially-abled Pakistani children by talking to them via Facebook Live on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engin Altan Duzyatan (@enginaltandzytn) on May 30, 2020 at 3:48am PDT

Engin Altan Düzyatan was invited in the event to hold a face-to-face meeting with the children in Karachi, however, he was unable to attend it due to coronavirus pandemic. Later, the organisation changed its plan by making arrangements for a live session with the actor.

Comments

comments