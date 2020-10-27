Halloweeks update: PUBG Mobile rolls out new zombie mode, outfits

The hit game Players Unknown Battleground (PUBG) has rolled out its update, Halloweeks Mode, which includes a new themed classic Erangel map, new zombie mode and outfits during the occasion of Halloween.

The game makers introduced in-game rock and roll band POWER4 for its debut track and themed outfits where players can also experience Cheer Park Training Ground.

‘Infection Mode’ has also returned which will be beginning from Friday, October 23 to Monday, November 9 amid Halloween atmosphere for Erangel.

The new mode contains wandering zombies and valuable crates in the Zombie Camps appear at four fixed locations around the battleground. The corresponding crates will open to provide teams with valuable resources after the eradication of all zombies in the camp.

Four new Roaming Bosses have the chance of appearing at Zombie Camps, which haunt approaching players and increase their energy by punching players within melee range and throwing rocks at players who are far away. Essential battle supplies will be awarded after defeating Roaming Bosses.

The ensemble’s four members made up of powerful elemental lords, debut their first track “Nothing’s Getting In Our Way” in the game. The song expresses the pursuit of self-improvement and portrays the spirit of having no fear of challenges and teamwork, as written in the lyrics “together we’re a force that can’t be tamed and nothing’s getting in our way!”

Players can also get the POWER4 outfits with mental rock cool style, which matches the action-packed battle style of PUBG MOBILE besides more Halloweeks exclusive themed outfits.

Cheer Park Training Grounds will further entertain PUBG players for boosting their Training Grounds Rankings by challenging waves of undead monsters.

