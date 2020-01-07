Hammad Azhar arrives in Japan to pay three-day official visit

TOKYO: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar has arrived in Japan to pay a three-day official visit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Hammad Azhar met Special Adviser for Foreign Affairs to Japanese Prime Minister, Sonoura Kentaro, during his visit. They exchanged views on bilateral ties between Pakistan and Japan.

Azhar and Kentaro agreed to further promoting bilateral trade and economic ties between both countries. During his visit, the federal minister will also meet the Pakistani community in Japan.

Earlier in December last year, the Japanese dignitary had paid a visit to Pakistan where he held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

Read: Pakistan, Japan sign agreement for employment of trained labourers

Kentaro reaffirmed the importance of Japan-Pakistan relationship during the visit.

Islamabad and Tokyo had also signed an agreement for providing employment to trained Pakistani labourers in Japan.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Special Assistant of Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Adviser to Japanese premier, Japan Ambassador to Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other high-level officials.

The newly-signed memorandum of cooperation is considered as a beneficial move for trained labour-power of Pakistan to get employment in Japan which is being said a major milestone for enhancing bilateral ties between both countries.

Comments

comments