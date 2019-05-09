Hammad Azhar rebuts Bilawal’s speech in NA, terms it humorous

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Revenue, Hammad Azhar addressing the parliament floor after Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto raised some reservations towards the current regimes governance policies said: “Bilawal has kept up with the tradition of making humorous speeches.”

Continuing with the notion he said: “Chairman PPP said that we brought a foreigner to govern The State Bank of Pakistan, Zulfiqar Bhutto too had brought a foreigner Yaqub Hussain during his tenure to provide his services to Pakistan.”

He clarified that the newly appointed Governor State Bank, Reza Baqir only holds one nationality and that is of Pakistan. He holds no other nationality whatsoever.

“Reza Baqir is a Pakistani and holds no other nationality,” claimed Azhar.

Terming Bilawal as ‘Bhutto Junior”, he elaborated on the points he raised against increasing prices and economic turmoil.

Read More: Exports increase to $25 bn: Hammad Azhar

“The most economic losses incurred and taxes levied on the people of Pakistan were in the tenure of Pakistan People’s Party, they hold the distinction of paying the most amount of visits to the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he added.

“It has come to my attention a few months prior that even the ration being bought for Bilawal house was being paid for from a fake bank account,” revealed the Minister.

“I think Bilawal is unable to digest a clean and ‘Naya Pakistan’.”

Azhar told the house that whatever terms and conditions will be agreed upon in the meetings between the federal government and IMF, will be tabled in the Senate and the Finance committee.

“The government wants to run the affairs of the assembly in a peaceful manner.”

Lambasting the former Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khwaja Asif for expressing his dismay against the speaker National Assembly during the parliamentary proceedings today, Azhar said: “Khwaja Asif acted uncouth.”

He also admonished the opposition’s antics claiming that whenever the opposition protests against the government, their ‘thick as thieves’ modus operandi becomes more apparent.

Comments

comments