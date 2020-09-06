ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan quite aptly dealt the situation arising from the pandemic COVID-19, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Hammad Azhar said in a statement on the occasion of Defence day that dealing with his shrewd leadership, Imran Khan has not only saved people from the clutches of the global pandemic but also reduced the negative impact on the economy.

Remembering the valour of those who have fought on the frontlines, Azhar said the armed forces have always secured our borders to keep Pakistan safe. He paid tribute to the forces recalling the day of defence and underscored their contribution to Pakistan’s safety. Hammad noted that it’s time to pay tribute to the armed forces and doctors as well for ensuring Pakistan’s safety on all fronts.

Read: PM says can never forget unity when nation stood resolutely as one against enemy

He added that the leadership will steer Pakistan out of FATF’s grey list and the ‘forces’ willing Pakistan to remain in grey-list will be beaten.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet on the occasion of Defence Day said he can never forget the unity when the nation stood resolutely as one against the enemy in 1965 war.

He said: “As we pay homage to our war heroes today, I still recall, as a 13 y[ea]r old, the 1965 war vividly.”

“I can never forget the unity when the nation stood resolutely as one against the enemy. No enemy can defeat a nation so united in purpose. It’s this spirit we need today to make Jinnah’s Pak[istan].”

