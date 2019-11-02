ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar, said Saturday that the opposition parties are worried over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s effective steps for making improvements in the national economy, ARY News reported.

Hammad Azhar, while talking exclusively to ARY News, criticised that the opposition leaders are extremely worried over the improvements in the national economy as it closed all routes to run their black businesses.

“I’m grateful to Maulana Fazlur Rehman for exposing faces of opposition leaders claimed to be liberal and secular.”

While detailing the economic situation of the country, Azhar said that imports are gradually reducing and the rate of exports are going up, whereas, the current and trade deficits are also decreasing. The government policies collected praises from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB). He further said that the stock markets witnessed an increase of 4,500 points.

The minister said that the country’s economic status is being restored under the leadership of PM Khan which had been destroyed by previous rulers. Azhar said that the World Bank’s ranking showed for Pakistan’s improvement with 28 points for providing ease to business facilities.

Earlier on October 25, Hammad Azhar taking to the social networking platform Twitter had expressed resolve to further improve Pakistan’s ranking on the ease of doing business index.

Azhar in a tweet revealed how Pakistan had suffered a steep fall during the previous government’s tenure falling 26 ranks on the index.

The tweet read: “During PMLN’s 5 years, Pakistan’s ease of doing business ranking took a steep fall from 110 to 136. During PTI’s first year, we reversed all that damage and recovered to 108. With many more measures underway we expect further improvements in next years ranking too IA.”

Pakistan climbed 28 ranks on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index 2020 to gain the 108th position, the country also secured a place among top ten global business climate reformers.

Pakistan ranking 136 previously, carried out reforms in the last one year that helped improving its ranking to 108, the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business 2020”, annual report released on Thursday quoted as saying.

