Hammad Azhar thanks PM over appointment as federal minister for economic affairs

ISLAMABAD: PTI MNA Hammad Azhar on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan over his elevation to the post of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs.

“I am grateful to PM @ImranKhanPTI for my elevation as Federal Minister and for entrusting me with the portfolio of Economic Affairs. I shall InshAllah continue to give my best for the realisation of our goal of a Naya Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Earlier today, the portfolio of federal minister for Revenue Division was taken back from Hammad Azhar who was reappointed the federal minister for Economic Affairs Division.

The portfolio of Revenue Division was handed back to Prime Minister’s Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

On July 8, Azhar, the former minister of state for revenue, was entrusted with the portfolio of federal minister for Revenue Division.

