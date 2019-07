Hammad Azhar sworn in as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar took oath as federal minister on Monday, reported ARY News.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to the minister at a ceremony at the President House.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to him at a ceremony in Aiwan e Sadr. pic.twitter.com/XMjqhywD8L — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) July 8, 2019

