Hammad takes dig at opposition for backing ‘obscurantist and anarchist’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Friday took to Twitter to take aim at opposition leaders.

“Those who used to wax eloquent against the movement for the opening of 4 halqas are today supporting the dharna of an obscurantist and anarchist,” he said in a tweet.

“No adversary could have unmasked the true characters of these ‘pretenders’ the way they themselves did.”

Addressing a gathering earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “Indian media is overjoyed at the ‘Azadi March’, they are hailing Fazlur Rehman as if he was an Indian citizen.”

He reiterated his stance on the notion of NRO saying: “Those that think that they can suppress or corner me with pressure tactics for an NRO are living in a fool’s paradise, there is absolutely no possibility of an NRO, whatsoever, they remain in fear that they too would be held accountable for their ill-gotten wealth.”

PM Khan, in conclusion thanked the people of Gilgit Baltistan and the Pakistan Armed Forces for their valor and tremendous sacrifice to make the dream of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a reality.

