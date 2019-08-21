‘Yup, it’s true?’ so said actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on his Twitter account confirming the rumours surrounding her marriage with actress Naimal Khawar.

“So Yes, me and Naimal are having our small Nikkah on 25th & a small Walima on 26th and then looking forward to a lifetime together in making efforts to please Allah together. Pray for us. Thank you,” Hamza Ali Abbasi wrote in a lengthy post on his Facebook page.

He also wrote how he approached her lady love and how they agreed to marry.

Rumours started doing rounds about Hamza Ali Abbasi’s marriage to Naimal Khawar after an invitation card saying that the Nikkah ceremony will be held on August 25, Sunday followed by a reception on August 26, Monday, went viral on social media.

Yup, its true. P.S Massive respect to Naimal for being ok with a Ganja me on Nikkah 🙂♥️ pic.twitter.com/8z9Uns0xo3 — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 21, 2019

Reports suggest Hamza Ali Abbasi’s fiancee Naimal Khawar is a painter and visual artist. She made her acting debut with a film in 2017 and is currently starring in a TV drama.

The duo were earlier seen together at an art exhibition where Naimal displayed her beautiful paintings and many actors including Hamza showed up to support her work.

View this post on Instagram دوپہر بخیر🌤 A post shared by Naimal Khawar Khan (@naimalkhawarkhan) on Jul 9, 2019 at 3:03am PDT

Comments

comments