Hamza Ali Abbasi pens heartfelt birthday wish for Naimal Khawar

Love is in the air for Naimal Khawar who is being showered with love on her birthday by husband Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Hamza took to Instagram early on Monday to pen a heartfelt belated birthday wish for his wife Naimal, who he married in August 2019. “Couldn’t have wasted this wish while traveling, so here goes: I thank Allah every day for his biggest gift to me in this world,” he wrote, sharing an adorable photograph of his little family with her.

He then went on to share how thankful he is for having her in life, saying, “I love you Naimal and its a blessing from Allah that I get to spend my life with you.” He also thanked her for being an “amazing mother” to their son, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi, who was born in late July, 2020.

The Pyarey Afzal actor signed the note off lovingly with, “Happy Birthday my Love, Love, Your Husband (and abu (father) of your kid),” dated Nov. 17, which is Naimal’s birth date.

Here’s hoping that the couple had a grand time on Naimal’s birthday and wishing her a happy belated one!

