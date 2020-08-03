Web Analytics
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar welcome baby boy

Hamza Naimal

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and his Naimal Khawar on Monday announced that they have been blessed with a baby boy.

“Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us,” the former actor wrote on Twitter.

Naimal, on the other hand, took to Instagram to share a cute picture with her son’s hand in hers.

The most pure form of love ♥️ 30/07/2020

A number of celebrities and fans congratulated the duo on the birth of their son.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar tied the knot last year in August with their simple wedding ceremony becoming the biggest highlight of Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

#HamzaWedsNaimal became the top trend on Twitter on their wedding day while social media was flooded with images from the ceremony.

Months after marriage, Hamza Ali Abbasi announced that he is quitting the showbiz industry and will now try to shape his life in accordance with Islam.

Read More: Hamza Ali Abbasi announces to quit showbiz

 

