Hamza Ali Abbasi’s latest picture with his son will melt your heart

Naimal Khawar Abbasi has blessed fans with a new picture of her son with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi and needless to say, our hearts are full!

The former actor took to Instagram to share the picture with a simple, heartwarming caption that read, “My whole world.” The picture is a classic father-son moment with Hamza holding his little one, Mustafa, in his arms as he looks into the camera, while Mustafa looks away.

The couple, who tied the knot in August of 2019, welcomed their first child, son Mustafa, in July 2020, and announced the news to their fans in August of the same year with an adorable Instagram post. “The most pure form of love,” read Naimal’s birth announcement, with a close-up of her hand holding Mustafa’s tiny hand.

Notably, ever since the birth of his son, Hamza’s own Instagram has been inundated with pictures of his family, the latest one being on the occasion of Naimal’s birthday. “I love you Naimal and its a blessing from Allah that I get to spend my life with you, also, thank you for being an amazing mother,” he had written.

