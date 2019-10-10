From acting to playing guitar and now cooking, Hamza Ali Abbasi knows it all!

Naimal Khawar Abbasi shared a boomerang on Wednesday night on Instagram unveiling her better half, Hamza Ali Abbasi cooking.

Although the simple yet beautiful wedding of Hamza and Naimal is over, the charm they have sprinkled is evident. They have become the new ‘it couple’ of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Related: Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar’s twinning game is strong

Ever since their wedding, both Naimal and Hamza have expressed love and complemented each other many times through social media. The photos they post are legit couple goals.

Recently, the diva posted a boomerang showing her husband cooking something for her at midnight. She wrote, “Midnight cooking by the Master chef.” In an earlier interview, the Waar actor has spoken about his love for cooking.

He certainly is the jack of all trades, because he knows it all—cooking, acting and even playing a guitar. A few days back, the artist posted a video of her completing a painting while her hubby played a surreal rendition of the national anthem in the background.

The couple got married on August 25 in Islamabad with close friends and family in attendance.

Here’s wishing them a beautiful life of togetherness filled with infinite love and happiness.

Comments

comments