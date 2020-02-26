Hamza Ali Abbasi urges world to take notice of Delhi violence against Muslims

Renowned Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has urged the international community to take notice of violence in India’s capital, New Delhi.

The death toll in ongoing protests against the citizenship amendment law (CAA) in India jumped to 18 and more than 190 people have been injured.

The actor, who is vocal on social media regarding politics and social issues, took to Twitter on xxx to raise his voice against Delhi’s worst religious violence in decades.

“ Several Muslims murdered on the streets, mosque vandalised, Muslim homes/businesses burned, DELHI terrorised by Hindutva extremists,” he wrote.

Hamza urged the world to take notice of the situation: “The world MUST TAKE NOTICE or else this entire fragile region can descend into unprecedented violence. #DelhiBurning #DelhiRiots #DelhiCAAClashes

The Waar actor has also shared various photos and videos of the clashes on the microblogging site to bring the issue to light.

