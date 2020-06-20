Web Analytics
Hamza Ali Abbasi extends an apology to all

Hamza Ali Abbasi, apology

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has apologized to everyone he may have hurt in the past.

Turning to Twitter on on Friday, the Waar actor said he had wanted to do this for a while and was finally using his platform to ask for forgiveness.

“Been wanting to do this for a while so here goes: I want to use this platform where my voice reaches many to apologise to anyone & everyone who i have ever hurt by my words or actions in my past. Please I beg u to forgive me…. I AM SORRY….Please… FORGIVE ME,” he wrote.

The heartthrob quit showbiz industry in November and vowed to spend his life to spread message of Islam.

He tied the knot in August 2019 with Naimal Khawar is Islamabad. His wife had also already quit acting nine months before her marriage.

Abbasi stays connected with his fans via social media and shares his views on different issues.

