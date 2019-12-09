Hamza Ali Abbasi, who recently bid adieu to showbiz following a religious awakening, will be stepping into direction in the future.

In a recent interview, actor and producer Humayun Saeed reiterated that Hamza will be directing a film on the topic of nationalism. He revealed that the former actor has almost confirmed the deal. The film will be produced by Humayun.

“Hamza Ali Abbasi was thinking about to be a scholar for a quite some time and had started studying to be one. Actually he has decided to leave showbiz for a certain period of time. In future, he would do characters that are more towards patriotism and spirituality,” the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor shared.

“Besides, he is coming into direction. I have planned a film on the subject of nationalism which will be directed by Hamza. Everything is almost done except deciding the name of project,” he added.

The Waar actor had announced to quit showbiz and try to shape his life in accordance with Islam in November.

Comments

comments