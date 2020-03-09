Hamza Ali Abbasi is grateful for the powerful women in his life

Prominent Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi paid tribute to the strong and independent women in his family on International Women’s Day.

The Waar actor took to Twitter to express gratitude to the three most important women in his life – his mother, sister Fazeela Abbasi and wife Naimal Khawar Khan.

Sharing a collage featuring them on the microblogging site, he wrote “Thankyou Allah for surrounding me with these powerful, skilled, accomplished & independent women so I can feel loved, secure and have the freedom to pursue my goals.”

Thankyou Allah for surrounding me with these powerful, skilled, accomplished & independent women so i can feel loved, secure and have the freedom to pursue my goals. Thankyou Allah for making me a proud son, a grateful brother & a thankful husband…❤#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/srz7P4TeZd — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) March 8, 2020

“Thankyou Allah for making me a proud son, a grateful brother & a thankful husband,” he added.

Protests and celebrations marked International Women’s Day around the globe on March 8.

