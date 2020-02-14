Web Analytics
Hamza Ali Abbasi hails Pakistan-Turkey friendship

Hamza Ali Abbasi

As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday addressed the joint session of the parliament, actor Hamza Ali Abbasi hailed Pak-Turk friendship.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote “#PakTurkFriendship is an amazing example of the fact that ALL MUSLIMS ARE A BROTHERHOOD.”

The Waar actor said he has high hopes from the two leaders, Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“May Allah give them sincerity, guide them and help them. Allah Türkiye ve Pakistan’ı kutsasın,” Hamza extended prayers and wishes.

Addressing the parliament, the Turkish president said  “Pakistan is like my second home. Relations between Istanbul and Islamabad are admirable. Turkey will continue to support Pakistan on important matters as it supported in past.”

Pakistanis took to micro blogging site to welcome Erdogan and express their gratitude under twitter hashtag #ErdoganInPakistan.

