Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Hamza Ali Abbasi shares first glimpse of newborn son Mustafa

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi introduced his newborn son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi to the world by sharing a photo of him on social media. 

Turning to Instagram, he shared the first glimpse of his baby boy. Hamza and his wife Naimal Khawar welcomed their little bundle of joy on July 30.

View this post on Instagram

Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi ❤️

A post shared by Hamza Ali Abbasi (@realhamzaaliabbasi) on

The heartthrob made the announcement via Twitter that he has been blessed with a baby boy.

“I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us,” Hamza wrote.

The Waar actor is not only trending on Twitter but photos of his adorable baby boy have taken over the internet.

Artist Naimal also shared an adorable photo holding her new born baby’s hand on Instagram.

“The most pure form of love ♥️ 30/07/2020,” she captioned it.

View this post on Instagram

The most pure form of love ♥️ 30/07/2020

A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan) on

Actors including Usman Mukhtar, Uzair Jaswal, Fakhar-e-Alam, Aiman Khan, Momal Sheikh and others congratulated the new parents.

The couple tied the knot in August last year in an intimate ceremony in Islamabad.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Mahira Khan reminisces spending Eid with her grandparents

Lifestyle

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar welcome baby boy

Lifestyle

Beyonce delights fans with stylised visual album ‘Black Is King’

Lifestyle

‘Qubool Hai’: Fans confused by Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed’s…


ARY NEWS URDU