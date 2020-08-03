Hamza Ali Abbasi shares first glimpse of newborn son Mustafa

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi introduced his newborn son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi to the world by sharing a photo of him on social media.

Turning to Instagram, he shared the first glimpse of his baby boy. Hamza and his wife Naimal Khawar welcomed their little bundle of joy on July 30.

The heartthrob made the announcement via Twitter that he has been blessed with a baby boy.

“I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us,” Hamza wrote.

The Waar actor is not only trending on Twitter but photos of his adorable baby boy have taken over the internet.

Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us❤️ — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 2, 2020

Artist Naimal also shared an adorable photo holding her new born baby’s hand on Instagram.

“The most pure form of love ♥️ 30/07/2020,” she captioned it.

Actors including Usman Mukhtar, Uzair Jaswal, Fakhar-e-Alam, Aiman Khan, Momal Sheikh and others congratulated the new parents.

The couple tied the knot in August last year in an intimate ceremony in Islamabad.

