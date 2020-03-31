Like everyone else, popular celebrity couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar, are on a hunt to find activities to keep themselves busy during quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Waar actor decided to learn some carpentry skills and made a table with his wife.

Naimal took to Instagram to share a video of Abbasi making the table. “After a joint effort, we finally managed to build our television table. Staying at home can be fun too. Stay home and stay safe guys,” she wrote.

Earlier, Hamza showered love on his wife in an Instagram post and called her “Allah’s most precious gift.” He thanked Almighty for making him fall in love with an amazing and beautiful human being.

