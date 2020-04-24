Web Analytics
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar share loved-up photos

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Much-loved celebrity couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar shared loved-up photos during lockdown giving major couple goals. 

The artist took to Instagram to share what Instagram vs reality pictures look like.

Fans were in awe of the adorable pictures and showered love on the couple.

The starlet earlier shared what she and her husband are upto in quarantine. They made salmon and shrimp together and Naimal was spotted redecorating a corner of her home in a video she shared.

Hamza and Naimal also built furniture together in self-isolation giving ideas about how one can keep themselves busy while staying at home.

