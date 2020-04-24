Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar share loved-up photos
Much-loved celebrity couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar shared loved-up photos during lockdown giving major couple goals.
The artist took to Instagram to share what Instagram vs reality pictures look like.
Fans were in awe of the adorable pictures and showered love on the couple.
Home is where the heart is and we all have those little corners that make home feel like home! In times like these, our little cozy corners become our happy places. What does your happy place at home look like? I would love to see it! Share using the following hashtags #AtHome #SamsungPakistan, we will #GetThroughThisTogether
The starlet earlier shared what she and her husband are upto in quarantine. They made salmon and shrimp together and Naimal was spotted redecorating a corner of her home in a video she shared.
Hamza and Naimal also built furniture together in self-isolation giving ideas about how one can keep themselves busy while staying at home.