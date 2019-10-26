Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Naimal, Hamza Ali Abbasi spotted twinning in style

Hamza Ali Abbasi Naimal

The newlyweds Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar made their first public appearance post-honeymoon in style at an Islamabad weddomh on Thursday. 

They stunned in twinning black outfits for a mehndi function. Hamza went for a black kurta while Naimal complimented him in a black frok. She accessorised it with heavy jhumkas and opted for a minimal makeup look.

View this post on Instagram

👗 @faizasaqlain

A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan) on

The couple, who got married in August, were recently vacationing in Europe and shared pictures taken in Barcelona and Paris on social media to keep their fans updated.

View this post on Instagram

Bonjour 🇫🇷

A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan) on

Other celebrities were also spotted at the event including the duo’s friend and director Ammara Hikmat, singer Momina Mustehsan, Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane.

farhan saeed momina

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

‘Death? There’s an app for that!’

Lifestyle

Netflix is making plans to stop password sharing

Lifestyle

‘Tom and Jerry’ live-action movie to release in 2020

Lifestyle

Three women shown door for confronting Harvey Weinstein at event


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close