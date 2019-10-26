Naimal, Hamza Ali Abbasi spotted twinning in style

The newlyweds Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar made their first public appearance post-honeymoon in style at an Islamabad weddomh on Thursday.

They stunned in twinning black outfits for a mehndi function. Hamza went for a black kurta while Naimal complimented him in a black frok. She accessorised it with heavy jhumkas and opted for a minimal makeup look.

The couple, who got married in August, were recently vacationing in Europe and shared pictures taken in Barcelona and Paris on social media to keep their fans updated.

Other celebrities were also spotted at the event including the duo’s friend and director Ammara Hikmat, singer Momina Mustehsan, Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane.

