Hamza Ali Abbasi to Naimal: ‘You are Allah’s gift and blessing for me’

Newlyweds Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar’s latest photo from a dinner date is giving us major couple goals.

Taking to Instagram, Khawar shared a lovely picture of the couple. Hamza donned a black kurta while Naimal went for a casual look; a graphic tee and paired with jeans.

Beaming with joy, the artist can be seen holding a bouquet of red roses.

The Waar actor reshared this picture on his Instagram story and said “You Naimal, you are Allah’s gift and blessing for me.”

Earlier, the 25-year-old artist shared a picture with her husband from the time when things were ‘platonic’ and she had no idea that the friendship will turn into a life-long commitment.

The couple got married in a simple and elegant wedding ceremony on August 25 in Islamabad with close friends and family in attendance.

