Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Hamza Ali Abbasi to Naimal: ‘You are Allah’s gift and blessing for me’

Naimal, Hamza Ali Abbasi

Newlyweds Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar’s latest photo from a dinner date is giving us major couple goals. 

Taking to Instagram, Khawar shared a lovely picture of the couple. Hamza donned a black kurta while Naimal went for a casual look; a graphic tee and paired with jeans.

Beaming with joy, the artist can be seen holding a bouquet of red roses.

View this post on Instagram

Post dinner date 🌚♥️

A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan) on

The Waar actor reshared this picture on his Instagram story and said “You Naimal, you are Allah’s gift and blessing for me.”

Earlier, the 25-year-old artist shared a picture with her husband from the time when things were ‘platonic’ and she had no idea that the friendship will turn into a life-long commitment.

The couple got married in a simple and elegant wedding ceremony on August 25 in Islamabad with close friends and family in attendance.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

TV audience for Emmy awards dives to all-time low but social media likes it

Lifestyle

Harry and Meghan condemn violence against women in South Africa

Lifestyle

FIA seeks assets details of actor Sofia Mirza

Lifestyle

Peaky Blinders season 5: Is Tommy Shelby dead?


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close