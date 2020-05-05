Hamza Ali Abbasi plays music from Turkish drama ‘Ertugrul Gazi’

Hamza Ali Abbasi recently played the title song of hit Turkish drama Ertugrul Gazi on his guitar.

Taking to Instagram stories, his wife Naimal Khawar shared a video of her husband playing music from the drama on his guitar.

The video went viral on social media and fans showered love on the actor.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan’s youth can learn ‘Islamic values’ by watching the Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul. An Urdu dubbed version of the much-hyped show is being shown on PTV.

The Waar actor has also lauded the drama for spreading a good message.

Sharing a dialogue from the show, he wrote “Great example of how to use television to spread what is good.”

Great example of how to use television to spread what is good. My beloved Rasool Allah SAW was indeed Rahmat al lil Alameen…. Allah's mercy upon mankind. pic.twitter.com/urqIKLSCGG — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) May 5, 2020

