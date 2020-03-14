Hamza Ali Abbasi praises Zahid Ahmed for spreading Allah’s message

Pakistan’s popular actor Zahid Ahmed, known for taking up challenging roles, recently shared a video about how to be regular with prayers.

Waar actor Hamza Aii Abbasi took to Twitter to laud him for using his fan following to give Allah’s message.

“Masha Allah….as Muslims, as ppl who have made a promise with the All Mighty to stand witness to his msg, it’s so heartwarming to see artists using their fan following to give Allah’s message,” the actor wrote.

Masha Allah….as Muslims, as ppl who have made a promise with the All Mighty to stand witness to his msg, its so heart warming to see artists using thr fan following to give Allah's msg. No matter wht our professions r, we must keep talking abt GOD.https://t.co/j8OfY02Dv7 — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) March 13, 2020

He added: “No matter what our professions are, we must keep talking about GOD.”

Zahid Ahmed has a YouTube channel and boasts 49.8K subscribers on the platform.

In the video, he addressed social media trolls who might criticize him for spreading Islam’s message despite being an actor. He said that he wants to be closer to God and hence he has embarked on this new journey.

Zahid recently did another video on “Why should we pray?”

Comments

comments